Army Chief’s Remarks on Cross-Border Terrorism Ignite Debate

In a recent episode of the NDTV show ‘LeftRightCentre’, hosted by Vishnu Som, an enlightening discussion unfolded about the remarks made by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Serving as panelists were distinguished figures including Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.), and strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney. The conversation delved into the ongoing concerns over cross-border terrorism and the substantial challenges the military faces as it strives to subdue insurgent activities in the region.

Focusing on the Ground Reality

General Pande articulated his concerns over the escalating terrorist activities in the Rajouri Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He spotlighted the persistent support for terrorist infrastructure originating from across the border, a link suspected to lead back to Pakistan. The Army Chief pointed out the active involvement of adversaries in abetting terrorism in the region, exacerbating an already precarious situation.

Geographical Challenges Amplifying Threats

General Pande also drew attention to the strategic confluence of factors that create an environment ripe for terrorist operations in the Pir Panjal region. Key passages such as Haji Pir and Pir Panjal, he noted, enable seasonal entry to the valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This geographical feature allows terrorists to exploit the mountain range as a transit route during warmer months, intensifying the security concerns.

Delving into the Broader Context

Reflecting on the broader context, the panelists shared their insights on the geopolitical implications of the situation, the strategy and tactics employed by the Indian Army, and the wider perspective of India-Pakistan relations. They engaged in a spirited debate about the effectiveness of the current measures and the potential for future policy actions to address the issues of terrorism and security that continue to afflict Jammu & Kashmir.