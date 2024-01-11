en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Army Chief’s Remarks on Cross-Border Terrorism Ignite Debate

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Army Chief’s Remarks on Cross-Border Terrorism Ignite Debate

In a recent episode of the NDTV show ‘LeftRightCentre’, hosted by Vishnu Som, an enlightening discussion unfolded about the remarks made by Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Pakistan’s alleged involvement in terrorism activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Serving as panelists were distinguished figures including Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Lt. Gen. Satish Dua (Retd.), and strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney. The conversation delved into the ongoing concerns over cross-border terrorism and the substantial challenges the military faces as it strives to subdue insurgent activities in the region.

Focusing on the Ground Reality

General Pande articulated his concerns over the escalating terrorist activities in the Rajouri Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. He spotlighted the persistent support for terrorist infrastructure originating from across the border, a link suspected to lead back to Pakistan. The Army Chief pointed out the active involvement of adversaries in abetting terrorism in the region, exacerbating an already precarious situation.

Geographical Challenges Amplifying Threats

General Pande also drew attention to the strategic confluence of factors that create an environment ripe for terrorist operations in the Pir Panjal region. Key passages such as Haji Pir and Pir Panjal, he noted, enable seasonal entry to the valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This geographical feature allows terrorists to exploit the mountain range as a transit route during warmer months, intensifying the security concerns.

Delving into the Broader Context

Reflecting on the broader context, the panelists shared their insights on the geopolitical implications of the situation, the strategy and tactics employed by the Indian Army, and the wider perspective of India-Pakistan relations. They engaged in a spirited debate about the effectiveness of the current measures and the potential for future policy actions to address the issues of terrorism and security that continue to afflict Jammu & Kashmir.

0
India Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
On a mission to inspect the current infrastructure and assess the proposed expansion plans of Srinagar Airport, Secretary Civil Aviation, Aijaz Assad, embarked on a comprehensive visit. The focal point of his visit was a thorough examination of the airport’s operational challenges, particularly those arising due to poor visibility conditions during the winter season. Meeting
Secretary Civil Aviation Reviews Infrastructure and Expansion Plans at Srinagar Airport
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
26 mins ago
Legal Hurdles Threaten Ken-Betwa River Interlinking Project
J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion
27 mins ago
J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
6 mins ago
Political Discord within INDIA: A Tale of Disagreement and Leadership Tussles
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
7 mins ago
Doordarshan's Technological Leap: 40 4K Cameras for Historic Broadcast
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
14 mins ago
AtalSetu Bridge: A Gamechanger Poised to Transform India's Economic Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
27 seconds
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
34 seconds
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
40 seconds
Remarkable Comeback Secures Victory for City in National League South Match
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
41 seconds
AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
1 min
AEW Collision: Tony Khan Announces Thrilling Lineup Featuring Page vs Drake
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
1 min
League Two Showdown: Grimsby Town's Harry Wood Equalizes in Thrilling 5-5 Draw with Notts County
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
1 min
Guglielmo Vicario: A Tale of Resilience and Dedication
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
1 min
Former President Trump Revives Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of 2024 Election
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
1 min
Texas A&M Secures Narrow Victory Over Kentucky in High-Scoring Game
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
10 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app