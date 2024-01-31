Armenia's Socio-Economic Support for Displaced Persons: A Comprehensive Overview

In an important consultation led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashiyan of Armenia, the progress of socio-economic programs and measures for individuals displaced from Nagorno Karabakh was discussed. The Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Khachatryan, detailed the government's efforts in providing aid to these displaced persons.

Financial Support and Food Security

The Armenian government has allocated a significant sum of 4.4 billion AMD for food security, ensuring that basic needs are met. Moreover, a one-time financial support has been disbursed to approximately 112,000 individuals, offering a crucial lifeline during these challenging times.

Rent, Utility, and Educational Support

Beyond financial assistance, the government has also initiated rent and utility support programs that are designed to benefit both apartment owners and those without. Interestingly, around 17,000 displaced students have been admitted to public schools, and a scholarship support program for 4,000 students in secondary or higher education institutions has been established.

Health Services and Pension Support

In terms of healthcare, about 69,000 individuals are registered in primary healthcare, with 7,000 making use of state-ordered hospital services. The government has also ensured that pensions are paid to nearly 12,000 people.

Employment Initiatives and Business Continuity

Employment initiatives are also in full swing, with 212 teachers and 202 medical workers finding jobs, and 725 individuals enrolling in professional training programs. Legal entities were given the opportunity to re-register for business continuity, and by the end of December 2023, employment was secured for 10,000 displaced persons.

Housing and Territorial Development

The consultation also delved into the housing issues of the displaced and discussed balanced territorial development and possible support tools. Prime Minister Pashinyan highlighted the need for harmonization of social programs and directed for further discussions on the ideas and proposals presented.