Armenia's National Assembly Moves to Abolish Honorary Titles

In a landmark move, Armenia's National Assembly is poised to abolish the tradition of awarding honorary titles, following a first reading of a set of amendments. The ruling majority has thrown its weight behind the initiative, while the opposition staunchly opposes the reform.

Departing from Soviet-era Titles

The reform, led by Deputy Minister of Justice, Armenuhi Harutyunyan, seeks to move away from Soviet-era titles and instead focus on awards and prizes that recognize specific achievements. The titles, currently numbering 17, include honours such as "People's Artist" and "Honored Journalist". Once the law "On State Awards and Honorary Titles of the Republic of Armenia" is amended, no new titles will be awarded, except for the title "Honored Collective" which is based on a group's contributions rather than an individual's.

A Shift towards Concrete Achievements

The rationale behind the move is the belief that honorary titles do not encourage healthy competition or a positive morale. The reform aligns with the practices of developed nations, emphasizing the importance of measurable and concrete results over honorary titles. Despite the opposition's concerns about the potential financial impact on recipients, the Deputy Minister has assured that existing title holders will continue to receive any associated financial benefits.

Opposition Voices and Future Implications

The parliamentary opposition has criticized the initiative as a disregard for tradition and the authority of national elites. They view it as an unnecessary attempt to start anew, potentially jeopardizing the financial security of title holders such as folk artists. However, despite these concerns, the reform moves forward, with all previously awarded titles to remain intact.