Armenia's Constitutional Reform: A Genuine Effort or Political Maneuver?

In a move that has sparked widespread skepticism, the government has announced the formation of an advisory committee to instigate a nationwide consultation on constitutional reform. This decision is viewed by many as a political maneuver, rather than a sincere effort towards change, given the history of numerous consultations, commissions, and studies already conducted on the topic.

Advertisment

The Promise of Constitutional Reform: A Recurring Theme

Over the years, an array of ideas and recommendations for necessary reforms have been proposed, all of which are yet to be implemented. The Prime Minister's recent announcement, therefore, seems untimely and unlikely to effect actual constitutional changes before the next election in 2025. This is due to the extensive processes required, including policy formulation, parliamentary study, and the necessity for a super-majority for passage.

Unfulfilled Promises and the Need for Urgent Reform

Advertisment

Moreover, there are pressing matters in need of legal reform affecting constitutional rights, such as campaign-finance reform, a promise made by the current administration that remains unfulfilled. In light of this, the recommendation is not to start from scratch, but to focus on specific, non-controversial issues that can be addressed without a comprehensive overhaul.

Low-Hanging Fruits: The Path to Real Change

Such low-hanging fruits include establishing term limits for prime ministers, setting fixed election dates, ensuring judiciary funding independence, and revising the process for appointing a police commissioner. All these are considered achievable goals that, if implemented, can bring about significant change without the need for a complete constitutional revamp.