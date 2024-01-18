Armenian Revolutionary Federation: A Historical Review and Contemporary Implications

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), a prominent political party with roots deep in the Armenian history, has left an indelible mark on both Armenian politics and the Armenian diaspora. This article chronicles the historical milestones of the ARF, tracing its journey from its inception, through the trials of the Karabakh Movement, to the contemporary political landscape of Armenia.

The Karabakh Movement and the Role of the Diaspora

In February 1988, peaceful demonstrations in Stepanakert and Yerevan sparked the Karabakh Movement, a pivotal moment in Armenian history. The ARF’s 24th General Meeting decided to return home, marking a shift in the party's trajectory and signaling its intent to actively participate in shaping the future of the Armenian people. The Armenian diaspora, a scattered population that remained connected to its roots, played a significant role in the movement. A renewed political zeal within the diaspora was witnessed after the 50th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, leading to the 'Towards the Homeland' slogan.

International Recognition and the Armenian National Committee

The Armenian National Committee has made significant strides towards the international recognition of the Genocide. The diaspora has been instrumental in foreign policy and diplomacy, leveraging its international presence to advocate for the Armenian cause. However, the government's lackluster response to the status of Artsakh and the displaced population on the international stage has drawn criticism.

The Artsakh Crisis and the Pashinyan Regime

The recent history of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been marred by conflict. President Samvel Shahramanyan signed the document of dissolution in 2023 following a blockade and attacks by Azerbaijan, leading to the depopulation of Artsakh as its people were forced to take refuge in Armenia. The Pashinyan regime has been accused of showing no interest in preserving Artsakh's state institutions in Armenia, citing national security concerns. This perceived neglect has resulted in the loss of Artsakh land becoming a new emotional and political cause for the Armenian diaspora, drawing parallels with the historical Armenian Genocide.