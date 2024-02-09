Armenian PM Mulls Merging Referendum and Snap Elections: A Bold Move for Constitutional Change

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is contemplating a strategic move to merge a referendum on a new constitution with snap general elections, according to Aram Sargsian of the Hanrapetutyun party. This potential coupling of democratic processes aims to amplify voter turnout, a critical factor for the constitutional changes to gain approval.

The Interplay of Politics and Law

Under Armenian law, the success of constitutional amendments hinges on not only a majority of referendum participants endorsing the changes but also the turnout reaching a minimum threshold of one-quarter of eligible voters. Sargsian believes that merging these two events could be instrumental in achieving this required participation.

A Mandate for Peace?

Rumors suggest that Pashinian may be eyeing fresh elections to secure a mandate for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. However, the Prime Minister refuted such intentions in December. Senior members of Pashinian's Civil Contract party, Vahagn Aleksanian and Vagharshak Hakobian, have dismissed the need for early elections. They emphasized that the constitutional referendum is not a certainty at this stage.

A New Constitution for a New Context

Pashinian has highlighted the necessity of a new constitution that mirrors the current geopolitical context. This includes removing a preamble related to the 1989 unification act with Nagorno-Karabakh, a change that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev insists be made for a peace deal to progress.

Armenian opposition leaders allege that Pashinian's proposed constitutional changes are swayed by Azerbaijan, a claim that Pashinian vehemently denies. The implications of these proposed changes on Armenia's sovereignty have become a significant point of contention among various political figures.

As Armenia navigates these complex political waters, the question remains: Will the merging of the referendum and elections provide the boost needed for constitutional changes to pass? And if so, what will this mean for Armenia's peace negotiations with Azerbaijan? Only time will tell.