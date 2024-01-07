Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently held a significant meeting with Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Berg, the Co-Rapporteurs on Armenia from the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Pashinyan extended a warm welcome to the delegates and underscored the enduring alliance between Armenia and the Council of Europe, a relationship pivotal in promoting democratic reforms and fostering various initiatives.

Democratic Reforms and Anti-Corruption Measures

During the course of the meeting, Pashinyan shed light on the Armenian government’s strategy, one primarily centered around the advancement of democracy and a steadfast reform agenda. He delved into the specifics of the actions being implemented as part of the government’s anti-corruption policy. Keen on establishing a level economic playing field, Pashinyan expressed his firm belief that these reforms have played an integral role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh Issue

Further, Pashinyan drew attention to the humanitarian crisis that has emerged from the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. He underscored the indispensable role of international community assistance in tackling these issues and highlighted the importance of the resolutions passed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) concerning the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia’s Engagement with the Council of Europe

In addition to the meeting, Pashinyan also engaged in a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. This conversation further signifies Armenia’s proactive engagement with the Council of Europe, indicating a commitment to upholding democratic values and principles despite the challenges faced by the nation.

