en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently held a significant meeting with Kimmo Kiljunen and Boriana Berg, the Co-Rapporteurs on Armenia from the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Pashinyan extended a warm welcome to the delegates and underscored the enduring alliance between Armenia and the Council of Europe, a relationship pivotal in promoting democratic reforms and fostering various initiatives.

Democratic Reforms and Anti-Corruption Measures

During the course of the meeting, Pashinyan shed light on the Armenian government’s strategy, one primarily centered around the advancement of democracy and a steadfast reform agenda. He delved into the specifics of the actions being implemented as part of the government’s anti-corruption policy. Keen on establishing a level economic playing field, Pashinyan expressed his firm belief that these reforms have played an integral role in contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

(Read Also: Armenian Ambassador Unveils Nagorno-Karabakh Complexities in Dialogue with Former Greek Speaker)

Addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh Issue

Further, Pashinyan drew attention to the humanitarian crisis that has emerged from the forced displacement of over 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. He underscored the indispensable role of international community assistance in tackling these issues and highlighted the importance of the resolutions passed by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) concerning the rights of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

(Read Also: Over 50,000 Displaced Persons from Nagorno-Karabakh Arrive in Armenia: Government Responds)

Armenia’s Engagement with the Council of Europe

In addition to the meeting, Pashinyan also engaged in a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. This conversation further signifies Armenia’s proactive engagement with the Council of Europe, indicating a commitment to upholding democratic values and principles despite the challenges faced by the nation.

Read More

0
Europe Human Rights Politics
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
21 mins ago
Small Cities, Big Triumphs: The Inspiring Underdogs of European Football
European football, a landscape oft dominated by heavyweights from bustling metropolises, has seen David conquer Goliath time and time again. The history books serve as a testament to the underdog stories that have captured the hearts of millions, with football clubs from lesser-populated European cities clinching some of the most prestigious trophies in the sport.
Small Cities, Big Triumphs: The Inspiring Underdogs of European Football
Cork County Reels from Extensive Storm Damage; Repairs to Top €50m
3 hours ago
Cork County Reels from Extensive Storm Damage; Repairs to Top €50m
Tottenham Hotspur Secures Loan Signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig
4 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur Secures Loan Signing of Timo Werner from RB Leipzig
Experience Mediterranean Charm: Affordable Getaways to Malta from Birmingham Airport
38 mins ago
Experience Mediterranean Charm: Affordable Getaways to Malta from Birmingham Airport
Dublin Gears Up to Host 10th Annual Transport Research Arena Conference
2 hours ago
Dublin Gears Up to Host 10th Annual Transport Research Arena Conference
Westerveld Optimistic About Liverpool's Multi-Trophy Prospects Amid Salah's Top Form
3 hours ago
Westerveld Optimistic About Liverpool's Multi-Trophy Prospects Amid Salah's Top Form
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
2 mins
Quinnen Williams: From Pro Bowl to NFL Fines
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
2 mins
Defensive Prowess in the NBA: Top Players Dominating with Blocks and Steals in the 2023-24 Season
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
2 mins
St. Louis Blues Clinch Victory in Shootout Against Carolina Hurricanes
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
2 mins
Parti Warisan's Sepanggar Division to Issue Legal Notice to G57 Chairman for Defamation
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
3 mins
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
3 mins
Thrilling Hockey Encounter Sees Nashville Predators Triumph Over Dallas Stars
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
3 mins
Quinnen Williams: Pro Bowl Selection Amid Roughing Penalties
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
4 mins
Escambia County Unveils New Precinct, Polling Location Amid Growth in Beulah Area
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
5 mins
High School Basketball Roundup: Teams Clinch Victories Amid Postponements
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
27 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
31 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
36 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
3 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
3 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
4 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
9 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app