Armenian PM and US Anti-Corruption Coordinator Affirm Commitment to Democratic Institutions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Richard Nephew, the US State Department's Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption, convened in a significant meeting recently. The rendezvous served as an affirmation of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in the battle against corruption and the development of democratic institutions.

Advertisment

Armenia's Commitment to Anti-Corruption Efforts

Pashinyan underscored that for his government, anti-corruption efforts and promoting a reform agenda were of paramount importance. The Armenian government, he stated, is committed to creating efficient anti-corruption mechanisms and enhancing institutional efficacy. He emphasized the worth of ongoing program implementation with partner nations, experience exchange, and capacity building.

US Administration's Support

Advertisment

Nephew, representing the US administration, reaffirmed the United States' dedication to support Armenia in its efforts to strengthen democracy, implement justice reforms, and combat corruption. He commended the progress the Armenian government has made in these areas and discussed his visit's objective to Yerevan: to bolster further cooperation.

Digitalization and Joint Programs

The meeting also touched upon issues related to the digitalization process and the execution of joint programs across various sectors. This discussion underscored the mutual commitment of both parties to fortify their cooperation and collectively address the challenges of corruption and institutional development.

The meeting between Pashinyan and Nephew heralds a new chapter in the Armenia-US relations, with both sides affirming their commitment to eradicate corruption and promote democratic institutions. This commitment will not only augment Armenia's democratic evolution but also secure a stronger bilateral relationship between the two nations.