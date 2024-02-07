Armenian PM Addresses Constitutional Changes Amidst Peace Treaty Discussions

In a recent question-and-answer session in the National Assembly, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed concerns surrounding the nation's constitutional changes and the potential signing of a peace treaty. Pashinyan clarified that the constitutional changes are not being implemented specifically to sign a peace treaty. He emphasized that the peace treaty text already contains a clause that prevents parties from citing their own legislation to avoid treaty obligations.

Constitutions and International Relations

Pashinyan went on to explain that while constitutions are primarily focused on internal affairs, they also have a significant influence on international relations. Given the changing global conditions since Armenia's current Constitution was adopted, Pashinyan stressed the need for Armenia to reassess its external relations.

Criticisms of Past Constitutional Adoptions

The Prime Minister criticized the process of past constitutional adoptions, suggesting they were not enacted by the people's free will but were imposed by the elite. He argued that the proposed constitutional changes are an effort to rectify this issue and ensure the constitution reflects the nation's needs and aspirations.

A Third Component for National Security

Highlighting the importance of national resilience and protection, Pashinyan proposed the need for a third component in addition to the army and foreign relations. This third component, he argued, would serve the state's legitimate interests within its internationally recognized territory and enhance national security.

These proposed changes come in light of recent conflicts over the Nagorno Karabakh region and demands from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for changes to the Armenian constitution and other laws that make claims on Azerbaijani territory. The Armenian opposition views this as evidence of pressure from Azerbaijan and Turkey, raising heated debates within Armenian society.