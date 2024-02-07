In a recent press briefing at the National Assembly, Gevorg Papoyan, a member of Armenia's ruling Civil Contract (CC) Faction, decisively proclaimed that the ongoing discussions regarding constitutional amendments are exclusively a domestic affair. His remarks were a clear assertion of the sovereign right of the Armenian people to shape their constitution, without succumbing to external pressures or influence.

Emphasizing Domestic Decision-Making

Papoyan was firm in his stance that the future of Armenia's constitution rests solely in the hands of the Armenian people and the constituent authority. He underscored the importance of the amendment process being free from external interference, firmly dismissing any demands or pressure from Azerbaijan. His assertions were a potent reminder of the sovereignty of nations and the inviolable right to self-determination.

Constitutional Change: A Matter of National Integrity

While controversy swirls around Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's plan to replace the current constitution, Papoyan sees the process as a necessary evolution. He suggested that change should not be feared, but instead embraced as an opportunity for the constituent to make an informed decision. He expressed confidence in the Armenian people's ability to reject a poorly drafted constitution and embrace a well-fitted one, reinforcing his faith in the nation's collective wisdom and democratic processes.

Dismissal of Vote Rigging Allegations

In response to concerns about potential vote rigging, Papoyan dismissed these allegations outright. His confidence in the integrity of the constitutional amendment procedures was evident, reinforcing the transparency and fairness of the process. In doing so, he not only defended the amendment process but also strengthened the public's trust in the democratic institutions of Armenia.