Armenian Ex-Politician Accused of Coup Plot Against PM Pashinian Shifted to House Arrest

Albert Bazeyan, a prominent figure in Armenian politics accused of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and plotting to overthrow the government, will transition from jail to house arrest. This shift comes after Bazeyan spent six months in pre-trial detention, a period marked by controversy and heightened political tensions in Armenia. Represented by lawyer Georgi Melikian, Bazeyan's release was secured following a court decision in Yerevan, indicating a significant turn in the ongoing legal saga.

Chronicle of Accusations and Denials

Bazeyan's arrest in September was part of a broader crackdown involving the detention of seven individuals linked to Khachakirner, a little-known militant faction. The Armenia National Security Service's (NSS) intervention led to the seizure of an array of weaponry and electronic devices, purportedly to thwart a coup attempt. Despite the gravity of the accusations, details surrounding the alleged plot remain shrouded in secrecy, with the NSS yet to provide a comprehensive account of the events. Bazeyan, steadfast in his denial, challenges the allegations, attributing them to unreliable testimony from co-accused Armen Harutiunian. This testimony, according to Melikian, fell apart under scrutiny, casting doubt on the prosecution's narrative.

A Veteran's Political Journey

Bazeyan's political career, from his tenure as Yerevan's mayor to his criticism of Pashinian, paints a complex portrait of a veteran deeply intertwined with Armenia's tumultuous political landscape. His involvement in the 1991-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and subsequent political endeavors position him as a figure of significant historical relevance. The recent resurgence of his public criticism towards Pashinian, especially in light of Azerbaijan's military actions in Karabakh and resultant public unrest, underscores a contentious relationship with the current administration. Despite distancing himself from recent protests, Bazeyan's arrest has fueled speculation and discourse regarding political dissent and freedom of expression in Armenia.

Implications and Future Prospects

The transition of Albert Bazeyan to house arrest not only signifies a pivotal moment in this high-profile case but also raises questions about the broader political dynamics at play in Armenia. As a country grappling with internal and external challenges, the implications of this case extend beyond the individuals involved, touching upon issues of justice, governance, and political stability. As the situation unfolds, observers and stakeholders alike await further developments, keenly aware of the delicate balance between security and civil liberties in the pursuit of national unity and progress.