Armenian Ex-Politician Accused of Coup Plot Against PM Pashinian Moves to House Arrest

A once influential Armenian politician, Albert Bazeyan, accused of a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and to seize power, will transition from pre-trial detention to house arrest. This development comes after Bazeyan spent six months in custody, with a Yerevan court deciding against extending his detention period beyond March 23.

The Arrest and Allegations

In September, alongside seven members of the obscure militant group Khachakirner, Bazeyan was arrested under serious allegations of plotting a coup. Armenia's National Security Service conducted a raid on the group's premises, seizing weapons, ammunition, and electronic jamming devices. Despite the gravity of the accusations, detailed evidence of the supposed plot remains undisclosed by the NSS. Bazeyan, through his lawyer Georgi Melikian, has denied all charges, suggesting they hinge on the questionable testimony of another suspect.

Political Background and Public Reaction

Bazeyan, a prominent figure in Armenia's political landscape, particularly known for his role in the 1991-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh war and as the former mayor of Yerevan, distanced himself from active politics in the late 2000s. His return to the public eye, critiquing Pashinian, coincided with a period of significant unrest in Armenia, exacerbated by Azerbaijan's military actions in Karabakh. However, neither Bazeyan nor the Khachakirner group were implicated in the subsequent protests against the government.

Implications for Armenian Politics

This case underscores the tense political climate in Armenia, where accusations of silencing opposition voices persist. The move to house arrest marks a pivotal moment in Bazeyan's legal battle, offering a glimmer of hope to his supporters but also raising questions about the stability of Pashinian's administration amid ongoing political and territorial challenges. With Armenia at a crossroads, the outcome of this case could significantly influence the country's path forward, highlighting the delicate balance between national security and political freedom.