Armenian Ex-Politician Accused in Plot Against PM Pashinian Moves to House Arrest

In a significant development, former Armenian politician Albert Bazeyan, accused of conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and staging a coup, will transition from pre-trial detention to house arrest. Bazeyan's legal representative confirmed the court's decision, ending his six-month confinement on the basis of uncorroborated testimony.

Unraveling the Allegations

Last September, Bazeyan and seven associates from the little-known militant group, Khachakirner, were apprehended, thrusting him back into the public eye after years away from the political arena. Armenia's National Security Service, which led the arrests, claimed to have intercepted weapons and electronic jamming devices, though details of the purported coup remain undisclosed. Bazeyan, who vehemently denies the charges, found his detention prolonged by testimony from another detained suspect, Armen Harutiunian. This testimony, according to Bazeyan's lawyer Georgi Melikian, fell apart under scrutiny during a joint interrogation of Bazeyan and Harutiunian.

A Storied Background and Political Tensions

Bazeyan is no stranger to Armenia's political landscape. A known figure from the 1991-1994 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, his political career includes a tenure as Yerevan's mayor and challenging then-President Robert Kocharian. His recent criticisms of Pashinian had marked his return to the limelight amidst a backdrop of widespread anti-government protests triggered by Azerbaijan's military actions in Karabakh. These protests, calling for Pashinian's ouster, underscore the volatile political climate in Armenia, though Bazeyan and Khachakirner were not directly involved in the unrest.

Looking Ahead

With Bazeyan's move to house arrest, the case takes a new turn, possibly hinting at a lack of solid evidence against him. This development could influence public perception and the ongoing political discord in Armenia. As the situation unfolds, the implications for Armenia's political stability and Pashinian's leadership remain to be seen, making this a closely watched scenario both domestically and internationally.