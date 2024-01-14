Armenian Delegation’s Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful

The recent work of the Armenian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is being hailed as a victory in the realm of parliamentary diplomacy.

The individuals involved in these efforts have received high praise for their achievements, particularly in the face of Azerbaijani propaganda.

The assessment comes from political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, who, in a conversation with “Armenpress,” shared his perspectives on the outcomes of the PACE winter session.

One of the key victories, according to Melik-Shahnazaryan, was the rejection of a report authored by British MP Robert Walter.

The report, which was perceived as a setback for Azerbaijani propaganda, addressed the overall political situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The decision to not adopt the report was seen as a significant win for the Armenian delegation.