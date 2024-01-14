en English
Armenia

Armenian Delegation’s Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
The recent work of the Armenian delegation at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is being hailed as a victory in the realm of parliamentary diplomacy.

The individuals involved in these efforts have received high praise for their achievements, particularly in the face of Azerbaijani propaganda.

The assessment comes from political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan, who, in a conversation with “Armenpress,” shared his perspectives on the outcomes of the PACE winter session.

One of the key victories, according to Melik-Shahnazaryan, was the rejection of a report authored by British MP Robert Walter.

The report, which was perceived as a setback for Azerbaijani propaganda, addressed the overall political situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The decision to not adopt the report was seen as a significant win for the Armenian delegation.

0
Armenia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Armenian Diplomacy Triumphs at PACE Winter Session - BNN Breaking - Newshive: Uncovering the Latest Stories and Breaking News.

