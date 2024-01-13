en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Armenia

Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings

On February 27, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated arbitration proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against the Republic of Armenia, under the auspices of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). This move sought redress for perceived breaches by Armenia of key ECT provisions and principles of international law. The arbitration case is set to be decided by a trio of judges appointed by both parties involved.

Armenia’s Stance and Preparation

Entering this legal battlefield, Armenia, represented by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, is preparing to present its counterarguments and evidence. The Armenian delegation attended a procedural meeting at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, anticipating the finalization of the procedural rules for these proceedings. Armenia firmly sees Azerbaijan’s legal claims as groundless and is ready to robustly defend its position.

The Core of the Dispute

Azerbaijan’s arbitration process is centered around violations of the Energy Charter Treaty and principles of international law. The primary bone of contention is Armenia’s refusal to acknowledge and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over energy resources in the Garabagh region. This dispute has been the catalyst for the arbitration proceedings, which were initiated after several rounds of diplomatic negotiations between the two nations failed to reach a satisfactory resolution.

Implication for the Region

The outcome of these proceedings could have significant implications for the region and beyond. The case will set a precedent and potentially redefine the boundaries of sovereign rights and international law in relation to energy resources. The issue of substantial landmine contamination in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as highlighted by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, adds another layer of complexity to the dispute, impacting the rehabilitation efforts and the pace of return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

0
Armenia Azerbaijan Politics
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Armenia

See more
1 day ago
Armenia and India Vow to Enhance Trade and Industrial Links
Armenia’s Economy Minister, Vahan Kerobyan and his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, have agreed to bolster trade and industrial ties between their respective nations. The agreement took place at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the economic relations between India and Armenia. Strengthening Trade and
Armenia and India Vow to Enhance Trade and Industrial Links
Germany Offers Aid to Armenia in Bid to Curtail Russian Influence: Report
3 days ago
Germany Offers Aid to Armenia in Bid to Curtail Russian Influence: Report
Norik Astvatsaturov: The Art World Mourns the Loss of a Renowned Armenian-American Repoussé Metal Artist
4 days ago
Norik Astvatsaturov: The Art World Mourns the Loss of a Renowned Armenian-American Repoussé Metal Artist
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
EU Drops Support Program for Armenia Similar to Ukraine's European Peace Facility
2 days ago
EU Drops Support Program for Armenia Similar to Ukraine's European Peace Facility
Armenia Allocates $70 Million to Aid Displaced Individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh
3 days ago
Armenia Allocates $70 Million to Aid Displaced Individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
41 seconds
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
1 min
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
2 mins
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
2 mins
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
2 mins
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
2 mins
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
3 mins
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
4 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally at Mbombela Stadium
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
38 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
59 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app