Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings

On February 27, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated arbitration proceedings at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against the Republic of Armenia, under the auspices of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). This move sought redress for perceived breaches by Armenia of key ECT provisions and principles of international law. The arbitration case is set to be decided by a trio of judges appointed by both parties involved.

Armenia’s Stance and Preparation

Entering this legal battlefield, Armenia, represented by Yeghishe Kirakosyan, is preparing to present its counterarguments and evidence. The Armenian delegation attended a procedural meeting at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, anticipating the finalization of the procedural rules for these proceedings. Armenia firmly sees Azerbaijan’s legal claims as groundless and is ready to robustly defend its position.

The Core of the Dispute

Azerbaijan’s arbitration process is centered around violations of the Energy Charter Treaty and principles of international law. The primary bone of contention is Armenia’s refusal to acknowledge and respect Azerbaijan’s sovereign rights over energy resources in the Garabagh region. This dispute has been the catalyst for the arbitration proceedings, which were initiated after several rounds of diplomatic negotiations between the two nations failed to reach a satisfactory resolution.

Implication for the Region

The outcome of these proceedings could have significant implications for the region and beyond. The case will set a precedent and potentially redefine the boundaries of sovereign rights and international law in relation to energy resources. The issue of substantial landmine contamination in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as highlighted by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, adds another layer of complexity to the dispute, impacting the rehabilitation efforts and the pace of return of internally displaced persons to their homes.