Armenia Faces Ultimatum: Return Azerbaijani Villages or Risk War, Says PM Pashinyan

Amid escalating tensions in the South Caucasus, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warns of a potential war with Azerbaijan over disputed territories. During a meeting with Tavush region residents, Pashinyan emphasized the critical need for Armenia to compromise by returning four strategic Azerbaijani villages, controlled since the early 1990s, to avoid conflict. These territories, essential for both nations, have become the focal point of peace negotiations aimed at resolving a three-decade-long conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Advertisment

Historical Context and Strategic Importance

Since the early 1990s, Armenia has controlled several Azerbaijani territories, including four uninhabited villages of significant strategic value. These areas not only hold historical importance but also strategic, as they are located along the main road connecting Yerevan to the Georgian border. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, saw a major turn last September when Azerbaijani forces reclaimed the region, displacing approximately 100,000 ethnic Armenians. The recent statements by Pashinyan highlight the urgency and complexity of the peace negotiations, with territorial concessions being a contentious point.

Peace Negotiations and International Involvement

Advertisment

Both Azerbaijan and Armenia express a desire to formalize a peace treaty, yet progress has been hindered by multiple issues, including border demarcation and militarization. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan have made public statements indicating a potential breakthrough, with Aliyev stating peace is "closer than ever." However, Armenia's pivot towards Western alliances, diverging from its traditional ally Russia, adds layers of geopolitical complexity. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent discussions in the region underscore the international community's vested interest in achieving peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

Implications and Future Prospects

The outcome of the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations carries significant implications, not only for regional stability but also for international geopolitical dynamics. Armenia's willingness to compromise on territorial issues reflects the dire need to prevent further conflict, while Azerbaijan's conditions for peace underscore its strategic priorities. As Armenia explores a closer relationship with the West, the balance of power and alliances in the region may shift, potentially influencing future negotiations and peace efforts. The coming weeks are critical as both nations navigate through this complex geopolitical landscape, with the hope of achieving a lasting peace.