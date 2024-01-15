Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions

Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, has recently held crucial discussions with representatives from the United States and the European Union. These meetings aimed to address the aid provided by these global powers to Armenia in matters of national security and independence. The attendees included several influential figures such as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of the European Council Magdalena Grono, among others.

Highlighting Partnership Agendas

The discussions primarily revolved around the partnership agendas between Armenia and the EU, as well as Armenia and the U.S. The dialogues emphasized the strategies that the EU and U.S. could implement to foster Armenia’s independence, security, territorial integrity, and democratic development. This initiative indicates a consistent effort towards international collaborations that support Armenia’s national interests and stability.

American Diplomat Expresses Support

Assistant Secretary O’Brien expressed the United States’ support for a peace agreement and the establishment of a stable and dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He appreciated the reform agenda in Armenia and emphasized the U.S.’s enthusiasm for a bilateral solid agenda between Yerevan and Baku. The discussion also addressed issues of detainment and other bilateral matters, aiming to encourage lasting peace between the two countries.

Armenian PM Discusses Security Issues

On a parallel note, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinian highlighted the aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia during a summit in Tunisia. The prime minister emphasized the need to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression and to strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus. Furthermore, the importance of implementing steps aimed at bolstering peace and stability in the region was discussed.