Armenia and UAE Eye Stronger Bilateral Relations: Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Peace Initiatives on the Agenda

In a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, Sargis Khandanyan, the chair of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, communicated a positive outlook on the burgeoning relations between Armenia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The meeting was with a UAE delegation headed by Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, the chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council of the UAE.

Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation and Draft Memorandum

Khandanyan underscored the significance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and referred to a draft Memorandum of Cooperation that could significantly bolster the bilateral relations once signed. A crucial development brought to the forefront was the mutual abolishment of visa requirements between the two nations, facilitating greater exchange and interaction.

Armenia's Security Concerns

Khandanyan also addressed Armenia's challenging security situation and expressed optimism for eventual peace and stability in the region. He referred to the historical ethnic cleansing and deportation of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan, illustrating the complex geopolitical backdrop against which the bilateral discussions were taking place.

Advancing Bilateral Cooperation

Armenian parliamentarians accentuated the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors. They introduced the Crossroads of Peace project, which aims to foster peace and stability. Al Nuaimi responded positively, sharing the UAE's experience in managing relations with neighboring countries and endorsing the Crossroads of Peace project, stating that such cooperation can facilitate peace.

The intense development of Armenia-UAE economic relations was also discussed, with trade reaching a staggering $2.8 billion in 2023, marking a 185% increase from the previous year. Both parties agreed to expand the institutional foundations of Armenia-UAE parliamentary relations and discussed comprehensive economic cooperation.