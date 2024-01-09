en English
Crime

Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor’s Office and Residence

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Armed Gang Attacks Madurai Deputy Mayor’s Office and Residence

In an alarming event on Tuesday evening, the office and residence of Madurai city Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan were besieged by an armed gang. The incident, which unfolded around 6:30 pm, started at the deputy mayor’s office on Jaihindpuram Main Road and later spread to his residence on Nethaji Street. The attackers left a trail of destruction, damaging glass doors, two-wheelers, and the entrance to the residence.

Securing Safety Amid Chaos

Nagarajan and his wife managed to secure themselves inside their home during the onslaught, thus avoiding any physical harm. The attackers, however, did not cease their terror and resorted to verbally abusing them. The motive behind this act of aggression remains shrouded in mystery.

Community Response and Police Intervention

In the aftermath of the incident, members of the CPI (M), spearheaded by the Madurai district secretary, staged a protest at the Jaihindpuram police station. Their demands included the immediate arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in the attack.

In response, the police have apprehended two local youths, Lokesh and Seeni Ismail, both 20 years old, and confiscated knives and billhooks in their possession. However, the search continues for additional suspects.

Condemnation and Call for Action

The attack drew strong condemnation from Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who called for swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. As investigations continue, the episode has raised disturbing questions about the security of public servants and their residences.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

