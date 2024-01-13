Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse

In a remarkable display of solidarity, the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Jumat service was held in Lagos, Nigeria, with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Kadri Hamzat, leading the event. The service, punctuated by a stirring sermon by Imam Hakeem Kosoko, brought together a plethora of dignitaries, including Governor Sanwo Olu and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, along with members of the public.

Hamzat on Constructive Criticism and Vigilance

During the service, Hamzat emphasized the importance of constructive criticism over cursing leaders, noting the repercussions of leadership failure are borne by the citizens. He called on Nigerians to offer solutions to societal problems instead of merely complaining. The Deputy Governor also brought the issue of drug abuse among youths into the limelight, urging parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities and associations.

Support for Families of the Fallen

Recognizing the sacrifices made by the armed forces for the nation’s safety, Hamzat pledged increased support for the families of the fallen heroes. This sentiment was echoed by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, who reinforced the government’s commitment to include these families in state empowerment programs.

Solidarity and Coexistence

The Jumat service underscored the significance of unity and solidarity among Nigerians. The presence of dignitaries and the public at the Lagos Secretariat Central Mosque highlighted the importance of peaceful coexistence. As the former Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, led the prayer, the joint voices of the congregation resonated with the spirit of remembrance, homage, and hope.