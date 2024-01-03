Arlington County Planning Commission Announces Hybrid Public Meeting Schedule

The Arlington County Planning Commission has announced a mixed-mode public meeting that will be held at the Bozman Government Center, offering options for both physical and teleconference participation. The session, slated to start at 7 p.m., will involve a short recess for a closed-door meeting with the County Attorney before recommencing at 8 p.m.

Meeting Agenda

The agenda of the meeting is comprehensive. It includes a discussion on an amendment to the General Land Use Plan that aims to extend the Special Affordable Housing Protection District. Furthermore, a rezoning proposal, a site plan amendment, and an ordinance of vacation associated with specific properties on Arlington Boulevard and Fairfax Drive will also be taken up. The Commission will conclude by adopting the 2024 meeting schedule.

Public Participation

The hearings will not be live-streamed, but recorded coverage will be made available on YouTube and local television channels after a 24-48 hour period. The public can provide testimony either in person or virtually, with a prerequisite of advance registration. Written comments can also be submitted until noon on the day of the hearing.

Additional Information

For those in need, the Commission provides assistance for translation services and accommodations. The County Board and Planning Commission Hearing schedule will be confirmed and adopted after the County Board Organizational meeting on January 2, 2024. Furthermore, the Zoning Committee of the Planning Commission and the Arlington County Board of Zoning Appeals have scheduled sessions to review and remark on Zoning Ordinance amendments.