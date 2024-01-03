en English
Politics

Arlington County Planning Commission Announces Hybrid Public Meeting Schedule

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Arlington County Planning Commission Announces Hybrid Public Meeting Schedule

The Arlington County Planning Commission has announced a mixed-mode public meeting that will be held at the Bozman Government Center, offering options for both physical and teleconference participation. The session, slated to start at 7 p.m., will involve a short recess for a closed-door meeting with the County Attorney before recommencing at 8 p.m.

Meeting Agenda

The agenda of the meeting is comprehensive. It includes a discussion on an amendment to the General Land Use Plan that aims to extend the Special Affordable Housing Protection District. Furthermore, a rezoning proposal, a site plan amendment, and an ordinance of vacation associated with specific properties on Arlington Boulevard and Fairfax Drive will also be taken up. The Commission will conclude by adopting the 2024 meeting schedule.

Public Participation

The hearings will not be live-streamed, but recorded coverage will be made available on YouTube and local television channels after a 24-48 hour period. The public can provide testimony either in person or virtually, with a prerequisite of advance registration. Written comments can also be submitted until noon on the day of the hearing.

Additional Information

For those in need, the Commission provides assistance for translation services and accommodations. The County Board and Planning Commission Hearing schedule will be confirmed and adopted after the County Board Organizational meeting on January 2, 2024. Furthermore, the Zoning Committee of the Planning Commission and the Arlington County Board of Zoning Appeals have scheduled sessions to review and remark on Zoning Ordinance amendments.

Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

