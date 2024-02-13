Arkansas Awards Right to Worship Grants to Safeguard Faith Communities

As Arkansas fortifies its commitment to religious freedom, six faith organizations have been chosen to receive the Right to Worship Grants (RTWG). The grants, totaling $227,792, are a testament to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all faith communities in the state.

A Beacon of Safety Amidst Uncertainty

In a world where religious intolerance and extremism continue to pose significant threats, Arkansas has taken a decisive step towards safeguarding its diverse faith communities. The Right to Worship Grants (RTWG) program, spearheaded by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders in collaboration with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) and the state legislature, will provide much-needed funding for physical security enhancements to faith organizations at high risk for terrorist attacks.

A Collective Effort to Strengthen Faith Communities

The grant recipients, which include four Jewish organizations and two Christian organizations based in Little Rock, have been carefully selected based on stringent eligibility criteria. To qualify, applicants must have been designated as a 501(c)3 organization, received an active terrorist threat or extremist attack in the past 12 months, and demonstrated a significant risk to the organization within the state of Arkansas.

Building a Safer Future for All

The Right to Worship Safely Grant Program is a timely response to the rising tide of threats against religious communities nationwide. By providing targeted support to organizations in need, Arkansas is sending a clear message that religious freedom and safety are non-negotiable. As the selected faith organizations work to implement their physical security and security activity projects, they can do so with confidence, knowing that their state is standing firmly behind them.

As the first round of grants is distributed, Arkansas continues to pave the way for a safer, more inclusive future for all its residents. With the Right to Worship Grants, the state is not only fortifying its faith communities against potential threats but also reaffirming its commitment to religious freedom and diversity.

In the words of Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, "Arkansas is a place where people of all faiths can come together, worship freely, and feel safe. These grants are a crucial step towards ensuring that our religious communities have the resources they need to protect themselves against those who seek to harm them."

As Arkansas' faith organizations embark on their journey towards enhanced security, they can take solace in the knowledge that their collective strength and resilience will continue to shape the state's cultural and spiritual landscape.