Arizona’s Unstaffed Ballot Drop Boxes: A Legal Conundrum

Arizona’s newly finalized Elections Procedures Manual has sparked a contentious debate over the legality and security of unstaffed ballot drop boxes, causing unease among local election officials and laying the groundwork for potential litigation. The revised language in the manual, finalized by Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on December 30, has led to differing interpretations, raising concerns about the potential impact on the state’s election administration.

Interpretation of the New Manual

The updated manual now states that drop boxes must be “established and staffed by election officials,” a phrasing that diverges from the 2019 manual authored by then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. The previous version explicitly permitted unstaffed drop boxes both indoors and outdoors, provided they were secured. This change in language has been interpreted by some as an implicit removal of permission for unstaffed drop boxes, fueling concerns and prompting legal scrutiny.

Clarification from State Officials

Despite the confusion, Fontes’ office has clarified that unstaffed drop boxes are still allowed under state law, provided they follow security regulations. The state’s Elections Director has assured county recorders that the administration of these boxes, even when unstaffed, is still permissible as long as they adhere to the rules for securing them. However, this assurance has done little to quell the controversy, as the manual’s ambiguous language continues to leave room for interpretation.

Legal Challenges Ahead

The Arizona Free Enterprise Club, a conservative group, has challenged the legality of unstaffed drop boxes in court, planning to use the changes in the manual’s language to strengthen their case. Simultaneously, the state’s definition of “staffed” is disputed, with some interpreting it as requiring continuous monitoring, while others read it as simply meaning operated by legal election officials under established protocols. Both Republican legislative leaders and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club have signaled intentions to sue over various aspects of the manual, foreseeing a need for further clarification through litigation.

The contentious issue of unstaffed ballot drop boxes in Arizona underscores the complex interplay between election administration and legal interpretation, casting a spotlight on the need for clear guidelines and rigorous security measures in the election process.