Arizona’s ‘Hell Week’: A Last-Minute Fundraising Frenzy Before Legislative Session

The annual rite in Arizona, known as ‘Hell Week’, serves as an adrenaline-pumping prelude to the legislative session, a period steeped in intense fundraising activities for lawmakers and lobbyists. This week is packed with events and marked by a scramble to amass campaign funds before a ban on lobbyist contributions to lawmakers takes hold.

A Historical Race Against Time

‘Hell Week’ traces its origins back to aggregate donation caps that used to reset at the start of each year. This created a narrow window for contributions, making the week a high-stakes race against time. However, recent changes in campaign finance laws have somewhat eased this urgency. The elimination of the aggregate cap and an increase in contribution limits now allow for year-round fundraising.

The Tradition Persists

Despite the reduced pressure, ‘Hell Week’ continues to thrive. Lobbyists and lawmakers see it as more than just a financial exercise; it’s an opportunity for valuable social interactions and relationship building. The week becomes a platform where mutual interests converge, and alliances are forged or reinforced.

The Necessity of Fundraising

While some express discomfort with the fundraising aspect, they also recognize its necessity in the battleground of election campaigns. The financial support garnered during ‘Hell Week’ often proves crucial in fueling these political races.

The Diminishing Influence of Public Funding

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission, a public funding system for campaigns, has seen its influence wane due to legal changes and the rise of private financing. As the private sector offers larger contributions, the availability of public funds for campaigns has been overshadowed, resulting in a shift towards private financing.