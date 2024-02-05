Arizona's Election Process Shake-Up: Draft Bill Sparks Controversy

Lawmakers in Arizona have proposed a draft bill aimed at modifying the state's election process. This Republican-backed proposal is designed to prevent potential election logjams and address the issue of automatic recounts. The bill proposes moving this year's primary to July 30, reducing the timelines for verifying mail-in ballots, and implementing controversial changes to early voting procedures. These proposals have sparked heated debates, and the bill is currently being closely watched by both supporters and critics. The implications of these potential changes could significantly impact future elections in Arizona.

Accommodating Automatic Recounts

The draft bill's primary aim is to accommodate automatic recounts, a provision that became necessary after the 2020 election. The automatic recount law was expanded to encompass a larger recount threshold, potentially leading to delays in certifying election results. To mitigate these issues, the draft bill suggests shortening the deadlines for verifying mail-in ballot signatures and canvassing election results. Furthermore, it proposes shifting the primary election to May starting in 2026, providing more time for military and overseas voters in case of automatic recounts.

Criticism and Countermeasures

Despite the seemingly straightforward intent of preventing election delays, the bill has faced opposition. Governor Katie Hobbs and several Democrats have criticized the bill for including unrelated changes, such as modifying early voting procedures. Voting rights advocates, on the other hand, suggest repealing the 2022 law and returning to the previous recount trigger. Rep. Laura Terech is already working on a countermeasure to address concerns raised by election officials.

Adding to the controversy, the draft bill includes provisions previously vetoed by Hobbs. These include proposals to close public high schools on election days to use them as polling places and allowing voters to show ID when dropping off early ballots, bypassing the need for signature verification.