Arizona Attorney General Rejects Historic Horse Racing Machines

In a decision that reverberated through the copper canyons of Arizona, Attorney General Kris Mayes delivered an unequivocal verdict: the state's flirtation with historic horse racing machines, devices that allow betting on replays of past horse races, strays outside the bounds of its gaming compact with Native American tribes. This ruling, aligning with the perspective of Mayes' predecessor, Mark Brnovich, places a significant roadblock in front of state lawmakers and racing enthusiasts who hoped to revive the fortunes of Arizona's horse tracks and off-track betting parlors with these machines. The heart of the matter? A clash between innovation and tradition, underscored by the intricate dance of legal and economic interests that define Arizona's gambling landscape.

Advertisment

A Legal Labyrinth

The core issue pivots on the exclusivity provisions enshrined in the gaming compact between Arizona and its Native American tribes. The 2021 amendments to this compact, while broadening the scope of legal gambling, did not extend to include historic horse racing machines. These devices, proponents argue, could inject new life into the state's horse racing industry by allowing bets on races that have already occurred, with identifying details obscured. However, Mayes' analysis concluded that such a move would encroach upon the tribes' exclusive rights to operate certain types of gambling machines. This interpretation was supported by a detailed review of the compact's language, suggesting that any legislative attempt to authorize these machines would trigger a 'poison pill' clause. This provision could potentially free the tribes from certain compact obligations, notably reducing their revenue payments to the state, thereby altering the fiscal landscape of Arizona's gambling revenue.

The Economic Equation

Advertisment

The allure of historic horse racing machines lies in their promise to rejuvenate Arizona's horse racing venues, drawing crowds and bets alike. Supporters of the initiative envisioned a scenario where racing enthusiasts could gather in the grandstands or at off-track betting facilities, engaging with the sport in a novel way. The economic argument hinges on the potential for these machines to create a new revenue stream, not just for the tracks but for the state through taxes and fees. However, this vision now confronts a stark legal reality. The Attorney General's ruling emphasizes the need to balance innovation against the commitments enshrined in the gaming compact. Importantly, the opinion does not close the door on discussions about the future of gambling in Arizona but underscores the complexities involved in navigating these waters without infringing on existing agreements.

A Path Forward

So, where does Arizona go from here? The Attorney General's ruling is not the end of the road but a signpost for future negotiations and potential legislative adjustments. Lawmakers, tribal leaders, and industry stakeholders are now tasked with charting a course that respects the compact's provisions while exploring avenues for growth and innovation within the state's gambling sector. This may involve revisiting the compact's language or seeking new forms of consensus that can accommodate the interests of all parties involved.