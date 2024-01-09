en English
Elections

Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest

Arizona Democrat Representative Ruben Gallego has made an impressive stride in the fundraising race for the state’s Senate seat. He gathered a striking $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, outdoing the $2.1 million raised by his Republican opponent, Kari Lake, in the same period. Gallego’s fundraising success since the launch of his campaign has amassed an exceptional $13 million, leaving him with a hefty $6.5 million in cash reserves as he gears up for a potentially competitive and intriguing 2024 Senate race.

Small-Dollar Donors: The Secret to Success

Gallego’s campaign manager, Nichole Johnson, highlights the significant role of small-dollar donors in their fundraising success. An impressive 99% of all donations were reported to be $200 or less, indicating the broad-based support from a large contingent of backers. These figures reflect the strength of Gallego’s grassroots support, which, according to Johnson, has laid a robust infrastructure for a winning Senate race.

Dynamic Three-Way Contest

Adding to the intrigue of the Arizona Senate race is the current seat holder, Senator Kyrsten Sinema. Sinema, who recently re-registered as an independent, has accumulated a considerable $10.8 million in campaign funds as of September. However, she remains tight-lipped about her plans for the upcoming election, with an April deadline looming for the announcement. Should Sinema decide to throw her hat into the ring, it could set the stage for a dynamic three-way contest between Gallego, Lake, and Sinema.

Gallego Leads in Polls

A recent poll has offered a glimpse into the potential outcome of this three-way race. The results suggest a lead for Gallego, who would likely garner 39% of the vote. Lake follows with 33% while Sinema trails at 29%. These figures, while early, signify the potential for a highly competitive race for the Arizona Senate seat. As the political dynamics in Arizona continue to evolve, the Senate race promises to be a captivating spectacle to watch unfold.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

