Arizona Advances Controversial Bill to Regulate 'Meat' Labeling

Arizona's House Bill 2244, aiming to legally define 'meat' and regulate its labeling, has advanced in the state legislature amid a swirl of controversy. Despite receiving mixed support, the legislation has successfully cleared the House and is now making its way to the Senate. The proposed law, introduced by Republican Rep. Quang Nguyen, specifically targets cell-cultured and plant-based meat substitutes, calling for strict labeling requirements to differentiate these products from traditional meat.

Opposition from Within

Interestingly, the bill has faced opposition not only from Democrats but also from within its own party. Scottsdale Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin stands out as the lone GOP voice against the legislation. Kolodin has raised concerns over the bill's constitutionality and vagueness, arguing that it could unconstitutionally restrict the marketing of products like veggie burgers.

Defining 'Meat'

The bill seeks to make it illegal to represent a product as meat or poultry if it is a cell-cultured food product or derived from a plant, insect, or other non-animal sources. In essence, it would outlaw the use of meat-related terms for products not derived from once-living animals. This move is seen by some as an attempt to protect the traditional meat industry from the growing popularity of plant-based and lab-grown meats.

What Lies Ahead?

With the bill now headed to the Senate, if it clears this hurdle, the final decision will rest with Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. Meanwhile, a related proposal by Rep. David Marshall is awaiting a hearing. This proposal aims to ban the sale of cell-cultured animal products outright, with hefty fines for violations, adding another layer to the ongoing debate on the future of meat and its alternatives.