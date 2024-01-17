Argentinian President Javier Milei Criticizes Socialism and Abortion at World Economic Forum

Argentinian President, Javier Milei, delivered a powerful speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, vehemently criticizing socialism, abortion, and radical feminism.

Milei, an ardent advocate for anarcho-capitalism, cautioned about the detrimental effects of socialist ideologies on democracies worldwide and condemned state interventions that hinder economic growth.

Milei's address at Davos was permeated with his disapproval of socialism, which he believes leads inevitably to poverty.

He warned about the infiltration of neo-Marxists and their growing influence on Western societies. Asserting that socialism has resulted in cultural, social, and economic failures, Milei emphasized that it has led to the deaths of millions of people.

He also linked socialism to environmentalism, accusing it of promoting population control and abortion, tactics he finds detrimental to society.