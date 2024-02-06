Argentinian Embassy in Israel to Relocate to West Jerusalem: Milei Makes Monumental Move

In a momentous announcement during his official visit to Israel, Argentinian President Javier Milei has signaled plans to relocate Argentina's embassy to West Jerusalem. This development, marking Milei's first diplomatic visit since his election, with the exception of a brief stint at the Davos economic forum, was met with approval by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reinforcing Bilateral Relations

Known for his libertarian and anarcho-capitalist views, President Milei has consistently engaged with Jewish culture. Post his election, he visited the tomb of a revered rabbi in New York, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening ties with the Jewish community. His visit to Israel has furthered this cause, featuring a visit to the Western Wall and meetings with families of hostages held by Hamas.

Impacting Diplomatic Stance

The relocation of the Argentinian Embassy signifies a major shift in Argentina's diplomatic stance on the Israel-Palestine issue. This move resonates with Milei's pre-election promise and is reflective of his intent to prioritize relations with Israel. Argentina, home to one of Latin America's largest Jewish communities, is keenly observing these developments.

Future Diplomatic Engagements

Following his visit to Israel, President Milei is slated to travel to Rome. His itinerary includes a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and a private audience with Pope Francis. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and tensions in south Lebanon continue to cast a shadow on the global diplomatic landscape.