Argentina

Argentine President Proposes Bill to Abolish PASO Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:10 pm EST
Argentine President Proposes Bill to Abolish PASO Elections

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has ignited a national debate over the country’s electoral system. Milei has proposed a bill to the Argentine Congress aimed at abolishing the Mandatory, Simultaneous, and Open Primary (PASO) elections, a long-standing fixture of Argentine politics. The move signifies a potent push for electoral reform in the country, potentially reshaping the Argentine political landscape.

President Milei’s Ambitious Bill

The comprehensive bill, sent to Congress by President Milei, includes far-reaching measures designed to rescue Argentina from its current crisis. Among these is the controversial proposal to eliminate the PASO elections. This mandatory system requires parties to hold open and simultaneous primary elections to determine their candidates for general elections. The bill also seeks to modify the Penal Code and the regime of political parties, among other changes.

Implications for Argentine Democracy

While the bill is touted as a cost-saving measure aimed at streamlining the electoral process, it has sparked fervent opposition. Critics argue that abolishing the PASO system undermines democracy and restricts voters’ choices. The proposed reforms, which include changes to the election of members of the Chamber of Deputies, the privatization of state-owned companies, and a proposed mechanism for the regularization of undeclared assets, have further stirred public unrest.

A Turning Point in Argentine Politics

The fate of the bill now rests with Congress, marking a potential turning point in Argentina’s political narrative. The proposal’s outcome will largely depend on congressional discussions and decisions, with lasting implications for the country’s political future. The bill forms part of an extensive package of laws, including deep reforms in tax, labor, criminal, energy, and electoral matters. However, Milei’s party, which holds only 15% of the seats in Congress, may face significant challenges getting the reforms approved.

Argentina Elections Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

