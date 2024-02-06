Argentine President Backs Israel, Announces Embassy Shift to Jerusalem

In a significant policy shift, Argentine President Javier Milley has expressed unequivocal support for Israel's stance against Hamas and its right to self-defense during his landmark visit to the Middle Eastern nation. The announcement came amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, setting a new tone for Argentina's foreign policy.

Argentina's Alignment with Israel

President Milley's visit marks the first by a Latin American leader to Israel since the latest conflict with Hamas in Gaza commenced. This move is perceived as a substantial alteration in Argentina's foreign policy, which for decades has largely supported Arab nations. The trip is anticipated to strengthen ties between Argentina and Israel, and potentially earn President Milley political favor among Jewish communities.

Embassy Relocation: A Controversial Move

In a crucial development, Channel 12 Hebrew revealed that President Milley intends to relocate Argentina's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This decision symbolizes a change in Argentina's stance towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, aligning more closely with Israel's interests. The relocation of an embassy to Jerusalem, a city claimed by both Israelis and Palestinians as their capital, is a contentious issue. It challenges the concept of a two-state solution and could potentially undermine Palestinian aspirations for statehood.

Support for Anti-Terrorism Efforts

President Milley has voiced Argentina's backing for Israel's anti-terrorism efforts against Hamas. He underscored Argentina's support for Israel's right to self-defense following the acts of terror committed by Hamas. Furthermore, he named Rabbi Axel Wahnish as Argentina's next ambassador to Israel, strengthening the diplomatic bond between the two nations.