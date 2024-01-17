Argentina's President Milei Champions Capitalism, Criticizes Socialism at Davos

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Argentina's president, Javier Milei, set the stage ablaze with an impassioned plea for free enterprise capitalism and a staunch criticism of socialism.

This fiery stance from Milei, who assumed office last month and is hailed for his right-wing, 'anarcho-capitalist' perspectives, echoes the sentiments of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Milei's maiden overseas trip as President was an opportunity to champion freedom and express his apprehension about a perceived 'socialist agenda' at Davos.

Choosing to travel by commercial jet, Milei did not hold back in critiquing the forum for endorsing policies that he believes will only yield misery.

The WEF's theme of 'Rebuilding Trust' underscores the significance of open dialogue between various sectors.

Yet, Milei's radical approach and bold stance against socialism have breathed new life into Argentina's representation at the forum.