Argentina's President Milei Announces Embassy Move to Jerusalem

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Argentina's President Javier Milei has announced the relocation of the Argentine Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem during his visit to Israel. This move, warmly received by his Israeli hosts, aligns with a trend among some countries to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a decision often met with international controversy due to the city's disputed status.

Advertisment

The President Milei was welcomed to the city by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Yisrael Katz. The Argentine head of state expressed his support for Israel's legitimate defense.

Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Jerusalem, claimed as a capital by both Israel and Palestine, is a hotbed of international contention. Embassy relocations to this city typically evoke strong reactions from various stakeholders regionally and globally. Milei's announcement, made shortly after his arrival in Israel, underscores its significance and the potential impact on Argentina's foreign relations. The decision was met with support from Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister without portfolio Gideon Sa'ar.

Advertisment

Deepening Ties and Provoking Controversy

Beyond the embassy move, Milei's visit also includes plans to deepen ties between Israel and Argentina and visit significant sites in Jerusalem. His decision, however, has drawn criticism from the Palestinian group Hamas, which condemned the move. Despite the backlash, Milei expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned Hamas's actions, pushing towards Argentina's recognition of Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Milei's Fascination with Judaism and Implications

Advertisment

Known for his strong support for Israel and fascination with Judaism, to the point of considering conversion, Milei's decision is not entirely surprising. His early prioritization of visits to the US and Israel signals a clear message about his foreign policy. Argentina, home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, has watched Milei's interest in Judaism with both fascination and criticism. His government's plan to label Hamas as a terrorist organization starkly contrasts with other Latin American leaders who have criticized Israel's military campaign in Gaza.