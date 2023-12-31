Argentina’s President Javier Milei: A Kiss, Controversial Reforms, and a Geopolitical Shift

Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei is no stranger to making headlines. This time, however, it’s not for his controversial policies or unorthodox background, but rather his public display of affection. Milei and his girlfriend, popular comedian and impersonator Fatima Florez, shared a passionate kiss after attending Florez’s musical ‘Fatima 100’ at the Roxy Theatre in Mar del Plata. The couple, whose relationship has been marked by high-profile public displays of affection, once again grabbed the spotlight.

An Unorthodox President’s Promise to Revitalize Argentina

Milei, a pro-Trump libertarian with no prior governmental experience, has made waves since taking office with his divisive policies. His background is as colorful as his political views, having dabbled as a tantric sex coach before venturing into politics. His aggressive approach to tackling Argentina’s economic challenges includes a program of harsh austerity measures. The measures aim at addressing the 143 percent inflation rate, plummeting peso, and rising poverty levels.

An Ambitious Reform Blitz

With his key adviser, Federico Sturzenegger, Milei is pushing an ambitious pro-business reform blitz to revamp the economy. The reforms include deregulation, spending cuts, and a 300-measure decree to reduce the state’s hand in the economy. Despite sparking protests and legal challenges, including a planned nationwide strike by the largest union group in January, Sturzenegger remains confident that the reforms will lead to fiscal balance and ease doing business in the country.

Argentina Rejects BRICS Membership

In a surprising move, Argentina, under Milei’s leadership, has declined an invitation to join the BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The decision to review policies of the previous administration has led to this rejection. Milei’s alignment with the United States and Israel, coupled with his criticism of China and BRICS during his presidential campaign, foreshadows a geopolitical shift for Argentina.