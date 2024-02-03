Argentina's Lower Chamber Approves Milei's Reform Bill Amid Protests

Argentina's lower chamber of deputies has given the nod to President Javier Milei's comprehensive reform bill, marking a significant stride towards addressing the country's deep-seated economic challenges. The approval, achieved with 144 votes in favor and 109 against, paves the way for the bill to proceed to the Senate for a final verdict. This general endorsement indicates that the legislation is likely to navigate the detailed voting on each article, scheduled to commence on February 6.

Protests Amid Legislative Progress

As the legislative apparatus moved, the streets outside the congressional building echoed with the clamor of dissent. Multiple confrontations flared up between protesters, staunchly against the reforms, and riot police. The public's opposition to the bill, which includes measures ranging from economic policy changes to the privatization of state-owned enterprises, underscores the gravity of Argentina's dire economic circumstances.

Contentious Debate Precedes Approval

The debate in the lower chamber was marked by robust opposition from the Union por la Patria bloc. Despite this, the bill gathered enough backing to pass, particularly with the assistance of Milei's allies in the Juntos por el Cambio coalition. The government had earlier withdrawn some controversial fiscal reforms from the bill, a move that helped secure the necessary support for its passage.

Future Course of Argentina's Economy

The bill's approval marks a significant test for Milei's presidency, as Argentina grapples with economic challenges, including high inflation, depleted foreign currency reserves, and substantial debt repayments. The unfolding situation and the public's reaction to the reforms will be a litmus test for Argentina's future economic trajectory and political stability.