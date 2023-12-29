Argentina’s Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei’s Economic Reforms

In a significant turn of events, Argentina’s main labor union has called for a nationwide general strike. The move comes in direct opposition to President Javier Milei’s economic reforms aimed at liberalizing the country’s economy. The strike is scheduled to commence on January 24, marking a pivotal moment of resistance against the president’s controversial economic measures.

Protest Against Economic Reforms

The general strike is a protest against a series of decrees and legislative packages announced by President Milei. These measures purportedly grant the president sweeping powers, resulting in the potential alteration or elimination of more than 350 economic regulations. Moreover, the reforms would enable the privatization of over 40 public companies. The proposed changes, according to the labor unions, would significantly erode worker and consumer protections, triggering widespread discontent and calls for judicial intervention.

Escalating Social Unrest

The proposed reforms have triggered an escalating wave of social unrest. Demonstrations have already erupted in Buenos Aires, with thousands of union members and activists voicing their opposition to President Milei’s measures. The General Confederation of Labor (CGT), one of Argentina’s oldest and most powerful union groups, has been at the forefront of these protests. The CGT has criticized the reforms as a regressive labor reform that unduly benefits business interests at the expense of workers.

A Test for Milei’s Administration

The nationwide strike represents a significant test for President Milei’s administration, which has only been in office for just over a month. The president, who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, has faced extensive criticism for bypassing the legislature to impose these measures. While Milei’s initiatives have received support from Argentina’s Business Association, the reforms have provoked a significant backlash from the country’s labor unions and left-wing parties. The upcoming strike, therefore, signifies a critical juncture in Argentina’s political and economic landscape.