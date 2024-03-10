Argentina Renames Women's Hall, Sparks Controversy on Discrimination

In the context of International Women's Day, the national government announced a change from the "Women's Hall" to the "Heroes' Hall." The directive came from the Secretary General of the Presidency, Karina Milei. Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni, when revealing this decision, expressed, "Having a women's hall is discriminatory towards men." However, the Heroes' Hall, dedicated to the heroes of Argentine history, does not feature any women but includes former President Carlos Saúl Menem.

Women Argentines Hall Inaugurated, Highlighting Role in National History

The Women Argentines Hall of the Bicentennial was inaugurated during Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's administration in March 2009. At that time, the former president highlighted the significant role of women in the nation's history.

The Women's Hall displayed portraits of women associated with the revolution, such as Juana Azurduy, María Remedios del Valle, and Mariquita Sánchez de Thompson. It also showcased those involved in the struggle for women's civil and political rights, including Alicia Moreau de Justo, Cecilia Grierson (the first female medical graduate), and Eva Perón.

Exhibit Honors Cultural Figures in Women Argentines Hall

The exhibit featured prominent cultural figures like singers Tita Merello, Aimé Painé, and Mercedes Sosa, as well as writers Victoria Ocampo, Alfonsina Storni, and María Elena Walsh. Lola Mora, the sculptor, was also represented, along with journalist Paloma Efron (Blakie) and the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.

During Mauricio Macri's government, the hall was subdivided and converted into offices. In 2020, Alberto Fernández's administration reintroduced it. Additionally, in 2023, portraits of Claudia Pía Baudracco and Diana Sacayán, fervent advocates from the transgender community, were added.