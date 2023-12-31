en English
Argentina

Argentina Faces ‘Economic Catastrophe’ Without Reform, Warns President Milei

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:20 am EST
In a stark national broadcast, Argentine President Javier Milei expressed his concerns regarding the country’s impending economic crisis, warning of an impending “economic catastrophe of biblical proportions”. His words came as a plea for the National Congress to pass a sweeping reform package his administration has proposed. Without these reforms, Milei warned, Argentina risks plunging into unprecedented economic turmoil.

Reforms to Ward Off Economic Crisis

The bill submitted to Parliament by Milei’s government is a vast undertaking, proposing reforms across multiple sectors. The bill seeks to grant the Executive branch significant leverage in economic, financial, social, and security matters until 2025, with the potential for a two-year extension. The primary aim of these reforms is to divert Argentina from the brink of a severe economic crisis.

Agriculture Sector Backlash

The government’s proposed reforms include an increase in export taxes on the agricultural sector, a move intended to boost tax revenue amidst the economic crisis. However, this proposal has ignited backlash from industry groups, who argue that increased taxes contradict the government’s pledges to bolster employment, production, and exports. Despite this, the grains exchange reported that soybean and corn planting is making good progress, standing at 78.6% and 69.9% complete respectively.

Political Outsiders Surge

President Milei’s rise to power echoes a wider political shift in Latin America, where political outsiders have gained traction and ascended to leadership positions. High youth unemployment and corruption are primary issues, leading voters to seek solutions from non-establishment politicians who promise to tackle economic turmoil and corruption.

Divided Opinions on Milei’s Reforms

Critics have expressed concern over Milei’s economic reforms, sparking nationwide protests. Milei’s measures include eliminating primary elections, introducing university tuition fees, and privatizing state-owned companies. The divide in public opinion is clear: while some believe Milei’s reforms are transforming Argentina into a modern country, others fear they are steering the nation towards disaster.

Argentina Economy Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

