Argentina Erupts in Protest Against President Milei’s Economic Reforms

Against the backdrop of the sweeping economic changes implemented by Argentina’s far-right President Javier Milei, a wave of public dissent has surged across Buenos Aires. Thousands of Argentines, spurred by the violation of their fundamental rights and policies favouring big businesses, have taken to the streets to express their discontent. A specific point of contention is Milei’s decree to deregulate the Argentine economy, a move which has led to mass firings, potential privatisation of state-run industries, and a significant reduction in workers’ wages.

Mass Protests Against Milei’s Economic Reforms

Milei’s economic reforms, which include a far-reaching deregulation proposal and austerity measures, have sparked a nationwide protest. Workers, unions, and various social movements have united against the government’s measures, which they perceive as an affront to their rights. Despite the enforcement of a ban on protests, thousands of Argentines have defied the restrictions, resulting in confrontations with the police and even journalists getting caught in the scuffle.

Facing Opposition and Seeking Support

The extent of the opposition Milei faces is significant. His attempts at deregulating the economy and reducing social safety nets have been met with resistance, not just from the public, but also from the country’s top unions. These unions are planning a work stoppage on January 24 and a large-scale protest in Buenos Aires. However, Milei’s reforms have found some support within Argentina’s Business Association, suggesting a divide between the interests of big businesses and the broader public.

The Aftermath of Mega-Decree Implementation

In the aftermath of Milei’s mega-decree, which completely deregulated Argentina’s economy, spontaneous protests erupted across the country. The decree, which includes measures such as the privatization of public companies and the introduction of permits for public gatherings of three people or more, has faced widespread criticism. Despite the government’s anti-protest protocol and the arrests that followed, the citizens’ call for a general strike and their demand for the decree to be declared unconstitutional is louder than ever.