en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Argentina Erupts in Protest Against President Milei’s Economic Reforms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
Argentina Erupts in Protest Against President Milei’s Economic Reforms

Against the backdrop of the sweeping economic changes implemented by Argentina’s far-right President Javier Milei, a wave of public dissent has surged across Buenos Aires. Thousands of Argentines, spurred by the violation of their fundamental rights and policies favouring big businesses, have taken to the streets to express their discontent. A specific point of contention is Milei’s decree to deregulate the Argentine economy, a move which has led to mass firings, potential privatisation of state-run industries, and a significant reduction in workers’ wages.

Mass Protests Against Milei’s Economic Reforms

Milei’s economic reforms, which include a far-reaching deregulation proposal and austerity measures, have sparked a nationwide protest. Workers, unions, and various social movements have united against the government’s measures, which they perceive as an affront to their rights. Despite the enforcement of a ban on protests, thousands of Argentines have defied the restrictions, resulting in confrontations with the police and even journalists getting caught in the scuffle.

Facing Opposition and Seeking Support

The extent of the opposition Milei faces is significant. His attempts at deregulating the economy and reducing social safety nets have been met with resistance, not just from the public, but also from the country’s top unions. These unions are planning a work stoppage on January 24 and a large-scale protest in Buenos Aires. However, Milei’s reforms have found some support within Argentina’s Business Association, suggesting a divide between the interests of big businesses and the broader public.

The Aftermath of Mega-Decree Implementation

In the aftermath of Milei’s mega-decree, which completely deregulated Argentina’s economy, spontaneous protests erupted across the country. The decree, which includes measures such as the privatization of public companies and the introduction of permits for public gatherings of three people or more, has faced widespread criticism. Despite the government’s anti-protest protocol and the arrests that followed, the citizens’ call for a general strike and their demand for the decree to be declared unconstitutional is louder than ever.

0
Accidents Argentina Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Bengaluru Tech Tragedy: Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unanticipated Chaos in Moscow: Resident Damages 13 Parked Vehicles

By BNN Correspondents

A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde's Tragic Tube Station Accident ...
@Accidents · 17 mins
A Life Altered: Sarah de Lagarde's Tragic Tube Station Accident ...
heart comment 0
Quezon City Tragedy: Driver’s Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Tragedy: Driver's Error Leads to Deadly Crash into Bank
Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife’s Death

By Salman Khan

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community

By Geeta Pillai

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community
Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms

By BNN Correspondents

Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
1 min
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
2 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
5 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
5 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
6 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
7 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
7 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
8 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
9 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
25 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
26 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app