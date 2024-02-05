ARF Emphasizes Rights of Artsakh Armenians in Ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan Talks

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) has weighed in on the ongoing normalization talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, urging both nations to prioritize national and state interests in this delicate process. The ARF, a prominent political organization, has outlined key principles it believes should spearhead these negotiations.

Artsakh at the Heart of the Matter

At the crux of the ARF's position is the issue of Artsakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that has been a flashpoint of contention between the two nations for decades. The ARF insists on the necessity of guaranteeing the rights and safety of returning Artsakh Armenians. They emphasize that until a final political settlement of the Artsakh issue is reached, and the fundamental rights of its people are fully implemented, any treaty signed without these considerations would not advance peace and stability.

Peace Through Respect and Consideration

According to the ARF, an enduring resolution can only be achieved if it is underpinned by an unconditional respect for the rights of people displaced by ethnic cleansing. Stressing the importance of the safe and unimpeded return of these individuals to Artsakh, the ARF indicates that any move short of this would only perpetuate the resolution of conflicts through force.

The Consequences of Ignoring the Core Principles

The ARF cautions that any pact inked without adhering to these principles would do more harm than good. They underscore that such a document would not contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region but instead exacerbate tensions. The ARF has thus called for a more thoughtful and considerate approach to these talks, one that places the needs and rights of the people at the forefront.