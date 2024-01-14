Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs

In the wake of a marked escalation in violence across the country, leaders from the Arewa Economic Forum (AER) and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum have issued a call to action to President Bola Tinubu.

The plea urges a critical examination of the current security landscape and the suspension of underperforming service chiefs and security sector appointees.

Recent reports paint a grim picture of the security situation in the country, with figures indicating that a staggering 29,828 individuals lost their lives and 15,430 were kidnapped between January 2021 and December 2023.

This surge in violent incidents has triggered widespread alarm, prompting the Arewa community leaders to seek immediate intervention from the presidency.