en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:00 pm EST
Arewa Leaders Urge President Tinubu to Act Against Underperforming Service Chiefs

In the wake of a marked escalation in violence across the country, leaders from the Arewa Economic Forum (AER) and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum have issued a call to action to President Bola Tinubu.

The plea urges a critical examination of the current security landscape and the suspension of underperforming service chiefs and security sector appointees.

Recent reports paint a grim picture of the security situation in the country, with figures indicating that a staggering 29,828 individuals lost their lives and 15,430 were kidnapped between January 2021 and December 2023.

This surge in violent incidents has triggered widespread alarm, prompting the Arewa community leaders to seek immediate intervention from the presidency.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
17 mins ago
Nigerian Women's Triumph Over Adversity: Stories of Love, Survival, and Struggle
In a testament to human resilience and the indomitable spirit of love, a Nigerian woman named Adetoun recently shared a captivating narrative of overcoming adversity on Instagram. The tale, a chronicle of her journey from being a destitute single mother to finding the love of her life, has resonated profoundly with her followers. Adetoun’s Struggles
Nigerian Women's Triumph Over Adversity: Stories of Love, Survival, and Struggle
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
35 mins ago
58 Years On: Nigeria's Unending War Against Corruption
Nollywood Star Kayode Arameeday Oluwapelumi: Single, Searching, and Speaking Out
37 mins ago
Nollywood Star Kayode Arameeday Oluwapelumi: Single, Searching, and Speaking Out
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
27 mins ago
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
Yomi Fabiyi Advocates for Immediate Separation in Cases of Domestic Violence
32 mins ago
Yomi Fabiyi Advocates for Immediate Separation in Cases of Domestic Violence
The Afolayan Effect: Transforming Nollywood One Film at a Time
32 mins ago
The Afolayan Effect: Transforming Nollywood One Film at a Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
17 seconds
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
8 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
9 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
10 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
11 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
11 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
11 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
11 mins
State Crime Expert Highlights Importance of Systemic Trends in Understanding Crimes
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
11 mins
Ryan Curtis: Bellator Featherweight's Career Cut Short by Spinal Injury
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app