Arewa Consultative Forum Claims Northern Nigeria Yet to Recover from 1966 Military Coup

On the 58th anniversary of the 1966 military coup, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a key group representing the interests of northern Nigeria, expressed that the region is yet to recover from the lasting effects of the coup.

Advertisment

The ACF argues that the coup, which led to the assassination of some of the region's most prominent figures, dealt a heavy blow to the region's political and military landscape, a wound from which it is still healing.

ACF's National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, while commemorating the fallen heroes, emphasized the significance of the event on the North's history.

The ACF firmly resists any attempts to rewrite the history surrounding the coup, believing it crucial to remember the incident and its aftermath to prevent a recurrence in the future.