Are Today's 'Conservatives' Really Conservatives?

In the political landscape of the United States, the term 'conservatives' has been used as a label for certain political figures and movements, particularly within the Republican Party. However, recent actions and statements by these figures and movements raise questions about the true essence of conservatism. Notably, former President Donald Trump, who has suggested altering parts of the U.S. Constitution, directly contradicts the presidential oath to protect and uphold it.

The Distortion of Conservative Values

Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation in various states that restrict discussions on abortion, mandate how slavery and race should be taught in schools, and call for the banning of books. One Tennessee legislator has even suggested burning books he finds objectionable. These actions, which veer towards censorship and control, contradict the conservative values of individual liberty and small government.

The Role of CPAC and the Heritage Foundation

The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) has come under criticism for holding events in Hungary and endorsing the views of Viktor Orban, a leader known for suppressing free speech, judicial independence, and the rights of minorities. Similarly, the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is seen as a move away from traditional conservative values of balanced budgets and strong defense against foreign aggressors. Instead, it appears to align more with big-government authoritarianism.

MAGA Populism: A Threat to Democracy

Many Republican politicians today are not true conservatives but rather big-government authoritarians. The so-called MAGA populism has emerged as a political culture rooted in paranoia and a manufactured sense of grievance. Propagated by right-wing media, this movement threatens to undermine the country's democratic principles. It's time to recognize MAGA populism for what it truly is—an authoritarian, anti-American movement.