Archbishop Kpodzro, Staunch Advocate for Democracy in Togo, Dies at 93

Archbishop Philippe Fanoko Kossi Kpodzro, a revered Catholic leader and advocate for democracy in Togo, has died on January 9 at the age of 93. The Archbishop had been living in exile in Sweden, a decision spurred by his strident opposition to the regime of Togo’s incumbent president, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé.

A Life Dedicated to Democracy

Kpodzro’s political activism traces back to his role in spearheading a peaceful march for democratic reform following the death of Gnassingbé’s father, who had ruled Togo with an iron fist from 1967 until his demise in 2005. Despite the regime’s attempts to muffle his voice, Kpodzro continued his relentless fight for human rights and democracy.

His unwavering dedication to democracy was manifested in his support for Agbyom Kodjo in the 2020 presidential election and his founding of the ‘Dynamique Kpodzro’ movement. These acts of resistance eventually led to his exile and harassment, including being forcibly removed from Togo by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Legacy in Politics and Religious Leadership

In addition to his political activism, Kpodzro served as president of a transitional parliament and played a significant role in adopting a new constitution in 1992 that instituted presidential term limits. However, these limits have been flagrantly disregarded by the current regime.

As a religious leader, Kpodzro held several ecclesiastical positions, most notably serving as Archbishop of Lomé from 1992 until his resignation in 2007. His contributions to the Catholic Church are far-reaching, and his influence continues to resonate.

A Nation in Mourning

News of Kpodzro’s death has triggered an outpouring of tributes from ecclesiastical leaders and civil society in Togo. In honor of his memory, Togo’s Catholic bishops have called for prayers, and civil society organizations are planning to organize a commemorative event. The loss of such a stalwart advocate for democracy and human rights has left a significant void in the heart of Togo, a country still grappling with its democratic ideals.