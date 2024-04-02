Arafat for taking actions against illegal cable-DTH operators

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat declared a firm stance against the unauthorized broadcasting of television channels in Bangladesh, marking a significant move to regulate the country's media landscape. During a meeting with key officials, Arafat emphasized that only licensed cable and Direct To Home (DTH) operators are permitted to transmit government-approved domestic and foreign television channels, citing revenue loss, money laundering, and security concerns as primary issues driving this policy shift. This announcement follows a collaborative meeting with the Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry, signaling a concerted effort to address illegal broadcasting activities.

Impact on Revenue and Security

Arafat outlined the detrimental effects of illegal broadcasting on national revenue and security, highlighting the government's resolve to combat these challenges. Illegal broadcasting practices, according to Arafat, not only result in significant financial losses for the government but also facilitate money laundering activities that pose threats to national security. The initiative to implement a 'clean feed' policy, which aims to stop the airing of advertisements on foreign channels, is a critical step towards mitigating these issues. Arafat's statements underscore the urgency of curbing illegal broadcasting to safeguard the country's economic and security interests.

Government's Legal Measures

The government's response to the illegal broadcasting issue involves a multi-faceted approach, focusing on legal measures and regulatory enforcement. State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak announced that the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commissioner (BTRC) would intensify its crackdown on the illegal marketing and import of set-top boxes. This move is part of a broader strategy to enforce compliance among broadcasters and eliminate illegal broadcasting channels. By taking a strong stand against these practices, the government aims to protect Bangladesh's cultural values and increase revenue earnings while preventing money laundering.

Looking Forward

The collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology reflect a robust commitment to addressing the challenges posed by illegal broadcasting. The enforcement of the clean feed policy and the crackdown on unauthorized set-top boxes are pivotal elements of this initiative. These measures are expected to cultivate a more regulated and secure broadcasting environment, benefiting the government, legitimate operators, and the viewing public alike. As the government moves forward with these legal actions, the impact on Bangladesh's broadcasting landscape and its broader societal and economic implications will be closely watched.