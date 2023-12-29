en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Arab Parliament Calls for Unity in Support of Palestine, while Lebanon Faces Intense Crises

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:56 pm EST
Arab Parliament Calls for Unity in Support of Palestine, while Lebanon Faces Intense Crises

A special session of the Arab Parliament, titled ‘Supporting Palestine and Gaza’, began on Thursday at the Arab League headquarters located in Cairo. The session, steered by Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, was attended by distinguished Arab parliamentary figures, including Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament Ahmed Safadi and Speaker of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh. The session commenced with a moment of silence to pay respect to Palestinians who have lost their lives due to Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied territories.

Call for Arab Unity

Al Asoumi urged for Arab unity against Israeli aggression and condemned the international community’s silence and the UN Security Council’s lack of action in relation to Gaza. He voiced full support for the Palestinian cause and stressed resistance to any encroachment on Palestinian rights.

Palestinian Rights and the Two-State Solution

Fattouh pushed for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, ending the siege, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also called for an international conference to explore a two-state solution.

The Crisis in Lebanon

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the country is grappling with an intense economic crisis, political paralysis, and a social breakdown. Roughly 80% of the population lives in poverty, inflation hit 190% in early 2023, and public debt could skyrocket to 547% of GDP by 2027 without urgent reforms. Lebanon’s government has failed to make progress despite an IMF bailout agreement, primarily due to vested interests blocking necessary reforms. The political deadlock persists as the country has been without a president since October 2022, and efforts to address the devastating 2020 Beirut Port explosion have been obstructed by the political elite. Moreover, widespread child abuse instances have emerged, underscoring the collapse of social services and the rise of criminality amidst the economic crisis. Lebanon’s sizeable Syrian and Palestinian refugee communities are particularly affected, encountering marginalization and scapegoating for the nation’s woes.

0
Economy Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges

By Israel Ojoko

The Fading American Dream: Soaring Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Put Homeownership Out of Reach

By Salman Akhtar

White House Economic Adviser Forecasts Bright Economic Prospects for 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Parish Development Model to Scale Up, Inflation Successfully Managed: MP Betty Amongi

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living ...
@Economy · 32 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living ...
heart comment 0
Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income

By BNN Correspondents

Altering Economic Perspectives: Terengganu Unveils Plan to Diversify Income
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024

By Waqas Arain

Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China’s Achievements and Aspirations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Latest Headlines
World News
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
9 seconds
Wake Up Naturally: The Science and Benefits of Sunrise Alarm Clocks
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
41 seconds
Kalonzo Musyoka's New Year Message: A Call for Hope and Unity Amid Economic Challenges
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
1 min
Decoding Phlegm Color: Insights into Health and Environmental Impact
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestine Amidst Red Sea Conflict
1 min
Yemeni Foreign Minister Reaffirms Support for Palestine Amidst Red Sea Conflict
Political Showdown in Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha Under Scrutiny
1 min
Political Showdown in Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha Under Scrutiny
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
18 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
19 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
21 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
23 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
23 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app