Arab Parliament Calls for Unity in Support of Palestine, while Lebanon Faces Intense Crises

A special session of the Arab Parliament, titled ‘Supporting Palestine and Gaza’, began on Thursday at the Arab League headquarters located in Cairo. The session, steered by Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman Al Asoumi, was attended by distinguished Arab parliamentary figures, including Speaker of the Jordanian Parliament Ahmed Safadi and Speaker of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh. The session commenced with a moment of silence to pay respect to Palestinians who have lost their lives due to Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied territories.

Call for Arab Unity

Al Asoumi urged for Arab unity against Israeli aggression and condemned the international community’s silence and the UN Security Council’s lack of action in relation to Gaza. He voiced full support for the Palestinian cause and stressed resistance to any encroachment on Palestinian rights.

Palestinian Rights and the Two-State Solution

Fattouh pushed for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, ending the siege, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He also called for an international conference to explore a two-state solution.

The Crisis in Lebanon

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, the country is grappling with an intense economic crisis, political paralysis, and a social breakdown. Roughly 80% of the population lives in poverty, inflation hit 190% in early 2023, and public debt could skyrocket to 547% of GDP by 2027 without urgent reforms. Lebanon’s government has failed to make progress despite an IMF bailout agreement, primarily due to vested interests blocking necessary reforms. The political deadlock persists as the country has been without a president since October 2022, and efforts to address the devastating 2020 Beirut Port explosion have been obstructed by the political elite. Moreover, widespread child abuse instances have emerged, underscoring the collapse of social services and the rise of criminality amidst the economic crisis. Lebanon’s sizeable Syrian and Palestinian refugee communities are particularly affected, encountering marginalization and scapegoating for the nation’s woes.