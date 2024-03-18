Arab Liaison Committee on Syria: Next Meeting in Baghdad

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad of Syria engaged in discussions with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, focusing on the highly anticipated Arab Liaison Committee meeting in Baghdad. This dialog underscores a pivotal moment as both nations steer towards rekindling diplomatic and political relations within the Arab region. The conversation, pivotal for the committee's roadmap, revolved around Syria's commitment to the outlined initiatives and the meticulous preparations for the upcoming gathering.

Pause and Reflect: The Suspension Saga

Last August witnessed a sudden halt in the Arab ministerial committee's efforts, primarily due to the Assad regime's lack of response to crucial issues such as refugee repatriation, political resolution, and the fight against drug trafficking. This suspension, reported by both Arab and Western media, hinted at underlying challenges in the path towards normalization with the Assad regime. Additionally, the influence of external pressures, notably from the U.S., was speculated to contribute to the cessation of the committee's activities, marking a significant pause in the normalization discourse.

Dialogues and Diplomacy: Steering Towards Resolution

In their recent exchange, al-Mekdad and bin Farhan delved deep into the strategic importance of resuming the committee's meetings. Their discussions were not just logistical but reflective of a broader aspiration to rejuvenate Arab-Syrian relations under a new light. This conversation sets the stage for Baghdad's upcoming meeting, signaling a potential shift in the Arab world's approach to Syria, albeit cautiously, amidst lingering complexities.

Upcoming in Baghdad: A Meeting of Minds

While the exact date remains unspecified, the anticipation for the Baghdad meeting grows, highlighting its significance as a potential turning point. The meeting aims to not only assess the progress of previously outlined initiatives but also to navigate through the intricacies of regional politics, reconciliation, and the pressing humanitarian issues at hand. This event could mark a new chapter in Arab-Syrian relations, fostering dialogue and cooperation in the face of longstanding challenges.