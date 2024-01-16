Arab Israeli Journalist's Involvement Leads to Withdrawal of Funding for Jewish Event

In a controversial step, the Jewish Culture Department of Israel's Education Ministry withdrew financial support for an event celebrating the Jewish 'Festival of Weeks.' The decision was due to the involvement of Arab Israeli journalist Lucy Aharish, a move that came to light during a government expenses audit. The event, organized by the Megiddo Regional Council, traditionally includes all-night studies of Jewish tradition and modern Israeli society.

Aharish: A Polarizing Figure

Lucy Aharish, a prominent journalist in Israel, has often been the subject of criticism, primarily due to her interfaith marriage to Jewish Israeli actor Tzachi Halevi. Far-right activists have particularly targeted the couple, questioning the legitimacy of their relationship.

The Aftermath of the Decision

The withdrawal of the 15,000-shekel grant did not go unnoticed. The organizers of the event appealed the decision, yet the Jewish Culture Department remained steadfast in their stand. The refusal to support an event due to the participation of an Arab Israeli has sparked conversations about inclusivity and acceptance within Israeli society.

Wider Context: Targeting Journalists

Within a broader context, this incident is a part of a series of actions targeting journalists in Israel and the two Palestinian territories. These tactics have included arrests, assaults, threats, cyberattacks, and censorship, making the task of reporting in the region exceptionally challenging. More than a few journalists have lost family members while covering the conflict, and some have been accused of being accomplices in crimes against humanity.

Such incidents highlight the difficult position journalists find themselves in, especially in areas of conflict. As the watchdogs of society, they often bear the brunt of political and social unrest, their work made harder by a lack of appreciation for the role they play in disseminating information and holding power to account.