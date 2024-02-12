Arab Citizens Blame US and Western Governments for Yemen War: Survey Findings

The Yemen war, a conflict that has been raging for years, is now being squarely blamed on the US and Western governments by Arab citizens. A survey conducted by the Arab Center in cooperation with the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies reveals this startling perspective.

Arab Citizens Point Fingers at US and Western Governments

The American position on the Yemen conflict is viewed as 'very bad' by the respondents, who consider the US as the top threat to the region's security and stability. This sentiment is echoed across the Arab world, with citizens from various countries participating in the survey.

The US military and political support is seen as the most significant factor enabling Yemen's war to continue. The involvement of the United States, United Kingdom, and other countries in launching airstrikes against the Houthi movement in Yemen has not gone unnoticed. The impact of these actions on shipping in the Red Sea, a vital waterway for global trade, is also a cause for concern.

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Persistent Wound

The survey also reveals that the majority of Arabs believe that the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land and government policies are the primary reasons for Hamas's attacks on Israel. The Houthis' support for Hamas during the Israel-Hamas war is seen as a direct response to this occupation.

However, despite the Biden Administration's calls for a two-state solution, most Arabs do not believe that these calls are genuine. This skepticism underscores the deep-seated mistrust towards Western governments and their role in the region's conflicts.

Humanitarian Aid: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Crisis

The challenges faced in providing humanitarian aid amid Yemen's crisis are immense. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a severe humanitarian crisis, with millions of people in need of assistance. Despite these challenges, aid organizations are working tirelessly to provide relief.

The survey's findings serve as a stark reminder of the far-reaching implications of the Yemen war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the world grapples with these complex issues, it is clear that the voices of Arab citizens must be heard.

In conclusion, the Yemen war and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict are not just political issues. They are human tragedies that have left a deep scar on the Arab world. The US and Western governments must take responsibility for their role in these conflicts and work towards finding a just and lasting solution. Only then can the Arab world begin to heal and move forward.

